Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

What are the highest grossing films of all time?
Entertainment

Hilarious reactions to viral Leo pic

28th Jun 2019 2:20 PM

Sometimes life hits you hard - just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, who was recently smacked in the face with a volleyball.

The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star played a round of beach volleyball in Malibu over the weekend, Page Six reports. In one viral photo of the event, DiCaprio attempts - but fails - to complete a bump pass. As a result, he was whacked in the face by the ball.

Luckily, The Revenant actor escaped the moment sans injury.

It’s usually a young model sharing a photo frame with DiCaprio.
It’s usually a young model sharing a photo frame with DiCaprio.

However, the moment has been immortalised on Twitter, with plenty of people inspired to share it with some truly hilarious reactions.

Here are some of the best:

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

But he’s been one-upped by a sports ball. Picture: Backgrid
But he’s been one-upped by a sports ball. Picture: Backgrid

More Stories

editors picks entertainment leonardo dicaprio social media viral vollyball

Top Stories

    The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    News Here are the 10 must read stories on the Coffs Coast.

    • 28th Jun 2019 2:30 PM
    NEVER GIVE UP: Hanson inspiring the next generation

    premium_icon NEVER GIVE UP: Hanson inspiring the next generation

    News OLYMPIC medallist presents talented athlete with special gift.

    'Radical' change in mental health care begins on coast

    premium_icon 'Radical' change in mental health care begins on coast

    News "We need health services to pull their head out of the 20th Century”

    Is this Coffs' most dangerous school crossing?

    premium_icon Is this Coffs' most dangerous school crossing?

    News Parents seem to think so after a run of close calls.