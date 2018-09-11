Menu
A LifeFlight Helicopter lands in Toowoomba at the rescue helicopter service's new base. LifeFlight Generic Tobi Loftus
News

Hiker winched from Table Top after serious injury

26th May 2019 5:23 PM
A WOMAN had to be winched from Table Top Mountain this morning.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew performed a number of complex manoeuvres today, in an operation to retrieve the hiker. 

It's believed the woman tripped and suffered a broken bone during a hike this morning.

The rescue helicopter was sent to the mountain around 9.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic was winched down first, before a stretcher was also carefully lowered to the ground. 

The paramedic assessed the patient, while the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor hiked to the location. 

Unfortunately the woman's injuries prevented her from walking, or being carried from the scene. 

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter returned and winched the doctor and patient into the chopper, then performed a final winch, to bring the flight paramedic aboard. 

The patient was then transported to Toowoomba Hospital. 

The 2017-2018 financial year was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,452 missions throughout Queensland and around the world. 

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation.

To support the LifeFlight Foundation visit here.

