Grim recovery under way after tragic mountain accident

Brett Wortman

UPDATE 9.20AM: A RESCUE chopper will attempt to retrieve a young man's body from Mount Tibrogargan this morning following a "tragic accident" last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the 23-year-old was not transported to hospital after his female companion alerted authorities to the fall about 6.40pm.

The Queensland Police Service and LifeFlight said the rescue service would attempt to retrieve the man's body this morning as they were unable to overnight.

They could not confirm whether this had happened as of 9.10am, but LifeFlight was expected to release further details this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said detectives have spoken with a possible witness, as is common practice in any death.

"There's no evidence at this time to suggest any suspicious circumstances," the spokeswoman said.

"The only thing we would be involved in was making sure that area was protected from people wandering upon (the body).

"As far as we have been told there's nothing suspicious, and it's just a very tragic accident."

The spokeswoman could not confirm if the mountain was open, but said police may be called to enforce a closure if necessary.

INITIAL REPORT: A MAN was killed in a fall on a Sunshine Coast mountain which he was climbing with a female companion overnight.

Emergency services were late last night conducting a recovery operation for the hiker, who died in an accident on Mount Tibrogargan, near Beerburrum.

Paramedics responded to the incident about 6.40pm.

A rescue helicopter was deployed to the incident to help ground crews locate the accident scene before paramedics climbed to the victim.

The woman, who was with the man at the time of the fall, alerted the authorities and was later taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Police have not released details about the man.

Authorities also did not reveal exactly where on the mountain the man fell.