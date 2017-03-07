Highway works add to land values

Upgraded sections of the Pacific Highway have been found to have contributed to land value increases on the North Coast.

THE duplication works on the Pacific Highway have been stated as a factor in land value rises at Nambucca Heads, Bellingen and Urunga.

The latest valuer general report for NSW, released in January, found the total land value for the North Coast region, stretching from Kempsey to Ballina in the 12-month period to July 1, last year was $58.84 billion (an increase of 8.45%).

"The continuing upgrade of the Pacific Highway along the Mid North Coast is influencing land values, with Port Macquarie (8.2%) and Nambucca Heads (5.4%) showing moderate increases,” the Valuer-General's report stated.

"Total industrial land values for the region increased by 7.3%.

"The highest increases were recorded in Bellingen (17.8%), Nambucca (13.7%) and Byron (12.6%).

"Rural land values for the region have shown a moderate increase of 5.2%.

"The largest increases occurred in Ballina (10.4%) following strong demand for rural lifestyle properties.”