Highway upgrade passes EPA noise test

State Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker attended the official opening of the Nambucca to Urunga Pacific Hwy upgrade mid-last year.

A TRAFFIC noise report released on the recently opened Nambucca to Urunga Pacific Hwy upgrade has returned positive results, showing the noise is not excessive and meets all criteria.

The post-construction operational noise report for the Nambucca Heads to Urunga Pacific Highway upgrade was carried out by AECOM after the $780 million joint funded Australian and NSW government upgrade opened to traffic mid-last year.

"Noise monitoring was carried out at various locations on the project in November and December 2016,” a Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said.

"The aim of the monitoring was to compare the actual noise with the predicted levels used in the project design.

"The assessment found operational noise closely matches the predicted levels and meets the Environmental Protection Agency's criteria for new Freeways.”

The noise report has been reviewed by the EPA and Department of Planning and Environment.

Information session are being held for the community to meet with the project team to ask any questions.

The first is on August 1 from 4pm to 7pm at the Senior Citizens Hall on Bowra St, Urunga.

The second is on August 2 from 4pm to 7pm at Nambucca Community and Arts Centre on Ridge St, Nambucca.

The report is available here.

Copies can also be attained by contacting the Pacific Highway project office on 1800 653 092.