Brad Greenshields

A THREE car crash has backed up traffic in Coffs Harbour.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of the Pacific Hwy at the Beryl St intersection shortly before 2.30pm.

Southbound traffic is down to one lane and traffic is banked up towards to Bray St.

Police and NSW Fire and Rescue are on the scene trying to move cars from the left lane to the side of the road to increase traffic flow.