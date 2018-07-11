Highway patrol crack down

THE school holidays have kicked off and highway patrol officers have increased their numbers to make sure roads stay a safe place for locals and holiday travellers.

Over the course of five days, 16 officers from the Traffic Support Group were deployed to the Coffs Harbour area as part of Operation Rapid.

Their task was to assist local highway patrol resources by providing high visibility increase in presence on both the M1, Pacific Highway and coastal towns between Taree and Ballina due to the commencement of the NSW school holiday period.

Between Thursday, July 5 and Monday, July 9, Officers gathered the following results.

Infringements:

- 214 exceed speed limit,

- 17 mobile phone,

- 18 restraint offences,

- 5 unregistered/uninsured,

- 43 other.

Charges:

- 1 unlicensed driver (never held),

- 1 high range PCA,

- 1 mid range PCA,

- 1 outstanding warrant,

- 1 drive whilst licence disqualified.

Officers also conducted a total of 371 mobile and 233 stationary random breath tests during the operation.