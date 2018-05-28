Highway night works north of Woolgoolga

MOTORISTS are urged to watch out for more oversize deliveries on the roads as projects take shape in and around the Pacific Motorway north of Woolgoolga.

The movement of more than 8500 large concrete pieces from precast yards in Coffs Harbour and Mackville will be continuing this week for the new bridge over the Clarence River at Harwood and changed traffic conditions will apply.

On some parts of the highway up to Woodburn, safety barriers will be installed and work including line marking will be carried out between 6pm and 6am and intermittent traffic stoppages will occur.

Clearing work will continue on Eight Mile Lane near Pheasants Creek and Airport Road, Glenugie.

The speed limit is reduced to 40 km/h while work is carried out between 7am and 6pm and 60 km/h outside work hours.

Road maintenance will be carried out on Eight Mile Lane, Wooli Road and Coldstream Road from Pillar Valley to Tyndale and motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control and signage when driving through the work areas.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com