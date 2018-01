A trailer being pulled by a truck rolled on the Pacific Highway near Emerald Heights this evening.

SANDY BEACH: Both southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway have reopened near Emerald Heights Drive after a trailer being pulled by a truck rolled on Saturday evening.

The trailer ended up rolling over the top of a wire guard rail around 5pm.

Minor traffic delays were experienced around the crash scene.

A heavy vehicle salvage was called in to clear the scene.