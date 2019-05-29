Highway detour for road repairs

ROAD repair works will be carried out southbound on the Pacific Highway at Woolgoolga.

ROAD repair works will be carried out southbound on the Pacific Highway at Woolgoolga. Kevin Farmer

ROAD repair works will be carried out affecting southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway at Woolgoolga.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions between Greys Road and the Sandy Beach exit between 6pm and 6am tomorrow (Thursday, May 30).

For the safety of motorists and workers, southbound traffic will detour via the Sandy Beach off-ramp at Woolgoolga, along Solitary Islands Way for about 1.3 kilometres and return to the Pacific Highway via the southbound on-ramp at Sandy Beach.

Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.