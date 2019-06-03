Highway detour allows for road repair

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday.

TRAVELLING on the Pacific Highway tonight? Here's some changes you should be aware of.

Changed traffic conditions will be in place on the Pacific Highway tonight between Sapphire Beach and Moonee Beach for road repair work.

To minimise impacts to traffic, work will be carried out for one night between 7pm and 3am.

To allow for the work to be carried out safely and efficiently, northbound traffic will be moved to the southbound carriageway in a contraflow arrangement during work hours.

The northbound exit at the Moonee Beach interchange will be closed during this time.

Motorists who normally use this exit will be required to use the Sapphire Beach interchange, about 2.7 kilometres to the south.

Work on the southbound lanes will take place in the coming weeks.

Traffic control and reduced speeds limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the direction of signs and traffic control.