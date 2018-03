Emergency services are this morning on the scene of a two vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway, south of Coffs Harbour, at Boambee.

MOTORISTS are urged to exercise caution following a two vehicle crash south of Coffs Harbour on the Pacific Highway.

The NSW Transport Management Centre has advised that the crash scene is situated near South Boambee Rd and the accident happened around 11am.

A NSW Ambulance Media Unit spokesman said one patient was assessed by paramedics at the scene, but was not transported to hospital.

The highway has now been cleared.