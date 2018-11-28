Menu
News

Highway crashes slow morning commute

by Jo Glover
28th Nov 2018 7:06 AM

A TRUCK rollover on the Bruce Hwy and a serious crash on the Pacific Mwy have are causing traffic delays this morning.

The truck rollover happened in northbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy at Bells Creek, just before the Caloundra exit, about 1am.

The truck was still there at 5am and looked to be blocking northbound lanes, with debris across the centre strip. Southbound lanes in the area were seeing delays.

 

A man aged in his 50s was taken in a serious condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Further south, emergency services were still at the scene of a serious crash on the Pacific Mwy at Pimpama.

Police said the crash happened in southbound lanes near exit 49.

Southbound lanes were reduced to just one lane, with drivers advised to avoid the area if possible or take Rifle Range Rd. Northbound traffic was also delayed from the crash site back to Upper Coomera at 5.30am.

