Crash on highway
Breaking

VIDEO: Police confirm driver died at scene of fiery crash

Caitlan Charles
by
22nd May 2018 9:50 AM | Updated: 11:39 AM

UPDATE: Police have confirmed the person, believed to be male, who was killed in a single-vehicle collision south of Grafton this morning was dead before emergency services arrived at the scene 

Grafton Police inspector Jo Reid said at 9.20am a car travelling south on the Pacific Highway near the Eight Mile Lane turnoff veered across oncoming traffic and collided with a tree.

She said witnesses travelling behind the vehicle saw nothing untoward about the car before it veered across the highway.

Police at the scene of a single fatality after a car veered across the Pacific Highway near Eight Mile Lane and collided with a tree on Tuesday, 22nd of May, 2018.
Police at the scene of a single fatality after a car veered across the Pacific Highway near Eight Mile Lane and collided with a tree on Tuesday, 22nd of May, 2018. Adam Hourigan

UPDATE: A single vehicle has been involved in a fatal crash on the Pacific Highway near Eight Mile Lane. 

The car was fully engulfed in flames when South Grafton Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene. 

Captain Paul Danvers confirmed the fatality and said Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service put out the flames before leaving the scene just before 10.30am.

Crash on the Pacific Highway between Dinjerra Rd and Eight Mile Lane
Crash on the Pacific Highway between Dinjerra Rd and Eight Mile Lane ebony stansfield

UPDATE: The Daily Examiner understands the crash on the Pacific Highway between Dinjerra Rd and Eight Mile lane is a fatality. 

it is understood the car was on fire, however it is now under control. 

Police, Fire and Rescue, RFS, SES and Ambulance are on scene. 

Traffic is flowing slowly past the crash site, which is on the embankment. 

BEFORE: There has been a crash on the Pacific Highway impacting southbound traffic.

Coffs/Clarence Police District officers have confirmed that there is a crash, but there is no further information about the severity of the crash.

The crash is south of Grafton, possibly near Eight Mile Lane.

Emergency Services are responding to the crash. 

More information to come.

Crash on Pacific Highway near Eight Mile Lane
Crash on Pacific Highway near Eight Mile Lane Live Traffic
Grafton Daily Examiner

