Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Highway closures after two-vehicle crash

Jenna Thompson
by
21st Apr 2020 6:31 AM

A two-vehicle collision has occurred on the Pacific Highway, Ulmarra this morning. 

According to Live Traffic NSW, the incident occurred near Finlaysons Rd with two cars involved. 

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene, however, it's not yet known if any injuries have been sustained by the occupants of either vehicle. 

Motorists are advised to expect intermittent road closures during the vehicle salvage operation.

More information as it comes to hand.

crash emergency services pacific highway
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Disability worker charged over alleged sexual touching

        premium_icon Disability worker charged over alleged sexual touching

        News The man, 65, allegedly indecently assaulted a 21-year-old male client on several occasions.

        Coffs Coast retains State Junior Titles

        premium_icon Coffs Coast retains State Junior Titles

        News Confirmation today the State Junior Titles will go ahead in August.

        Councillors say work must stop on cultural centre planning

        premium_icon Councillors say work must stop on cultural centre planning

        Council News POLL: Should planning works stop on cultural and civic centre?

        IN COURT: 52 people face the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 52 people face the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals appearing in court at Coffs today.