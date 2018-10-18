Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Highway to be closed for several hours after truck fire

Steph Allen
by
18th Oct 2018 10:00 AM

UPDATE 11am: A BUSY highway is expected to be closed for several hours after a large truck fire this morning.

Statewide Traffic Management Centre issued a statement this morning advising motorists of the delay.

"Please be advised that the Leichhardt Hwy is blocked at Mullers Rd due to an earlier incident," the statement read.

"The highway is expected to be blocked for a minimum of eight hours.

"Local diversions are in place for light vehicles only."

UPDATE 10am: A LARGE truck fire has been completely contained by fire crews but a major highway is still shut.

QFES said three fire crews worked to contain the fire by 9.25am and the fire was completely out by 9.50am.

QPS and QAS remain on scene. 

8.50AM: THE Leichhardt Highway has been closed after a truck caught on fire this morning.

At 7.30am, Queensland Fire Services were called to the scene at Wowan, where the large loader caught light.

Three fire crews are currently working on containing the blaze.

Queensland Ambulance Service is on scene on stand-by with nobody requiring assistance at this stage.

Police are also on scene.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

