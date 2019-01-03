Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bruce Highway is at a crawl after a crash at Sippy Downs this morning.
The Bruce Highway is at a crawl after a crash at Sippy Downs this morning. ABC Sunshine Coast
News

Highway chaos causes traffic snarl

Ashley Carter
by
3rd Jan 2019 1:24 PM | Updated: 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVERS are experiencing lengthy delays after two separate incidents on the Bruce Hwy this morning.

An earlier crash at Tanawha left motorists travelling at a crawl near Aussie World.

The northbound lanes towards Nambour are still reduced and drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

Heading south, a ute with a boat trailer that broke down earlier this morning left traffic at a standstill at Bells Creek and Landsborough.

 

Traffic has backed up to the Sunshine Motorway as drivers struggle to merge onto the highway.
Traffic has backed up to the Sunshine Motorway as drivers struggle to merge onto the highway. Facebook/Linda Swan

The southbound lanes are still reduced and long delays are expected.

Motorists are also reporting heavy congestion on the Sunshine Motorway, as traffic struggles to merge onto the busy highway.

Police are urging drivers to be patient and drive to the conditions on Sunshine Coast roads, following three fatal traffic crashes in two days.

bruce highway motoring sunshine coast traffic traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Most complained about councils outed

    premium_icon Most complained about councils outed

    News Misconduct allegations are the most commonly made complaints about councils in NSW.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 3:36 PM
    Rock throwing brings back tragic memories

    premium_icon Rock throwing brings back tragic memories

    News Six cars were damaged and two had to be towed from the scene.

    Council demolishes notorious public toilet block

    premium_icon Council demolishes notorious public toilet block

    News Toilets had history of sexual assaults, anti-social behaviour.

    Crab crackdown on illegal fishers

    premium_icon Crab crackdown on illegal fishers

    News NSW DPI Fisheries officers are shifting their focus this summer.

    Local Partners