Highs and lows at the Games for Saxby

MAKING A RACQUET: Coffs Harbour squash player Tamika Saxby playing in her round of 16 Commonwealth Games match against Joshna Chinappa of India. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

COFFS Harbour squash player Tamika Saxby admits to having mixed emotions after she lost her round of 16 match in the Commonwealth Games.

Saxby met Joshna Chinappa in the round of 16 ladies singles match and the taller, more experienced Indian got the early jump in all three matches.

Chinappa certainly didn't dominate the match but was able to execute better during the important points to win in three games 11-6 11-8 11-4.

"I'm obviously a little bit disappointed with the result but I don't think I could've asked to have played any better,” Saxby said.

"I definitely did my best and that's really all I can ask.”

Saxby said playing in front of a large crowd that had a vantage point from every angle thanks to that match being played on the show court featuring glass walls was just as big a highlight as she imagined it was going to be.

"It was incredible. I think that was definitely a highlight for me. Walking out there in front of a big home crowd and having that support watching me play was something I probably won't ever forget,” she said.

"Coming off I think the first thing that I said to my coach was that it only makes me want it more.”

While the 24 year-old has no more matches to play on the Gold Coast Saxby's still heading out to the Oxenford Studios each day.

"While I'm not playing I'm supporting the rest of the team,” she said.

"We've got all of the doubles still to be played, mens, womens and mixed so it's going to be a busy few days coming up.”

When the Games are over, Saxby will then set her mind toward her wedding next week and honeymoon in Japan.

At the moment the next couple of weeks is as far ahead as Saxby is looking but she knows when she arrives home with her husband it will be time to start thinking about squash again.

"Once we get back from that we'll sit down with each other and sit down with the coach and have those conversations about what's going to be next, making plans and putting them all in all to place and getting started,” she said.

"The next tournament I don't really have any plan for until June when I believe I've got one but it will basically be a training phase for me for a little while and hunting those next opportunities. Probably overseas is more likely.”