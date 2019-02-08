Packer’s former private chef found dead

HIGH-profile Bronte chef, Justin Bull, was found dead this morning inside his eastern suburbs cafe.

Police were called to Huxtons cafe, which he runs with his wife in Bronte early this morning.

Police confirmed to The Daily Telegraph the well-known restaurateur was found dead, however police do not believe the circumstances are suspicious.

The Sydney chef was found dead inside the cafe this morning. Picture: Toby Zerna



The 46-year-old was a former personal chef to both Russell Crowe and James Packer and was brought on by Brad Fittler to cook for the NSW Blues ahead of State of Origin last year.

Bull leaves behind his wife of 14 years, Justine, and a six-year-old son.

If you are experiencing depression or are suicidal, or know someone who is, help is available via Lifeline: 13 11 14 and Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636.