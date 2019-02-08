Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Justin Bull at his Bronte cafe Huxton’s. Picture: Toby Zerna
Justin Bull at his Bronte cafe Huxton’s. Picture: Toby Zerna
News

Packer’s former private chef found dead

by Lydia Pedrana
8th Feb 2019 1:43 PM | Updated: 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HIGH-profile Bronte chef, Justin Bull, was found dead this morning inside his eastern suburbs cafe.

Police were called to Huxtons cafe, which he runs with his wife in Bronte early this morning.

Police confirmed to The Daily Telegraph the well-known restaurateur was found dead, however police do not believe the circumstances are suspicious.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

 

The Sydney chef was found dead inside the cafe this morning. Picture: Toby Zerna
The Sydney chef was found dead inside the cafe this morning. Picture: Toby Zerna


The 46-year-old was a former personal chef to both Russell Crowe and James Packer and was brought on by Brad Fittler to cook for the NSW Blues ahead of State of Origin last year.

Bull leaves behind his wife of 14 years, Justine, and a six-year-old son.

If you are experiencing depression or are suicidal, or know someone who is, help is available via Lifeline: 13 11 14 and Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636.

Justin Bull at his Bronte cafe Huxton’s. Picture: Toby Zerna
Justin Bull at his Bronte cafe Huxton’s. Picture: Toby Zerna
editors picks found dead high profile justin bull sydney sydney chef

Top Stories

    Young family is being 'eaten alive'

    premium_icon Young family is being 'eaten alive'

    Health Covered in inflamed, red parasitic bites, the former homeless family is living a nightmare in a low cost rental.

    • 8th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
    Kidnap victim threatened with a hammer, third suspect wanted

    premium_icon Kidnap victim threatened with a hammer, third suspect wanted

    Crime Charges laid over alleged kidnapping in Coffs Harbour.

    Search resumes for missing swimmer

    premium_icon Search resumes for missing swimmer

    News Emergency services continue search off Coffs Harbour.

    Drugs, ice pipe found in unlicensed driver's rental car

    premium_icon Drugs, ice pipe found in unlicensed driver's rental car

    News The 27-year-old man gave police a fake name