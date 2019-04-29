Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One of Mooloolaba's most highly-rated restaurants has announced its shock and immediate closure.
One of Mooloolaba's most highly-rated restaurants has announced its shock and immediate closure. Contributed
Business

Highly-rated restaurant's shock and immediate closure

Matty Holdsworth
by
29th Apr 2019 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE OF Mooloolaba's most highly-rated restaurants has announced its shock and immediate closure.

Popular steakhouse Char Mooloolaba ceased trading on Saturday night.

The restaurant, which has been operating for five years, is located at a prime corner block on the Esplanade.

Tripadvisor, Good Food Guide and www.thefork.com all rate the restaurant highly.

On April 21, Char Mooloolaba posted the following on its Facebook page:

"Thank you one and all. It has been an honour and privilege to serve all our loyal customers and friends over the last five years.

"But Saturday the 27th of April will be the last trading day for Char Mooloolaba.

"It has been a fun ride, but our time has come to move on to our next big adventure.

"We will be trading as normal until then, so pop in and say your goodbyes."

This morning, the Daily hit the street to ask locals what should replace the restaurant.

"Some sort of nightclub for over 30s would be perfect in that space," Dasha Costin said.

"I'd like a Japanese, teppanyaki restaurant to go in, anything international would be great," Lisa Hayman said.

"I really like those fancy rooftop bars where you need to dress up for, it has the potential I think," Olivia Hunt said.

business char mooloolaba mooloolaba restaurant closed
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Woodward makes no bones about it 'put Nationals last'

    premium_icon Woodward makes no bones about it 'put Nationals last'

    News Labor candidate for Cowper reveals his preferences

    Rich history on display

    premium_icon Rich history on display

    News Sikh Heritage Museum now open.

    Thirty alleged drink and drug drivers exposed

    premium_icon Thirty alleged drink and drug drivers exposed

    News Several motorists are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

    PHOTOS: Fists fly as fiery match is called off early

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Fists fly as fiery match is called off early

    News Numerous fights broke out with six players sent from the field