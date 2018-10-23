Menu
The Junior Nationals tournament at C.ex attracted thousands of families to the Coffs Coast at the weekend.
Highlights from the Junior Oz-Tag Nationals

22nd Oct 2018 12:00 PM
PLAYING in front of their home crowd at C.ex Coffs Stadium, Coffs Harbour junior Oz Tag teams recorded some exceptional results at the 2018 Junior National Championships over the weekend.

Both the the Under 14s and Under 16s girls team representing the Coffs Harbour Association made the quarter finals in their respective age divisions.

The Under 14s were able to stay within reach of a strong Woolgoolga Vipers side.

The local girls trailed 2-0 at halftime, but after the break an injury stopped the match and the momentum shifted to the visitors who went on to win 6-0.

The Sunshine Coast Sonics went on to win the age division and a third straight title.

The Under 16s meanwhile, went down 4-0 to the Sonics after trailing by a try at halftime.

Coffs Harbour Oz Tag's Janine Kelly said the tournament was a great opportunity for locals sides to test themselves against the best in the country.

"Some pretty amazing results really given we only stated the junior teams three years ago,” Kelly said.

"It was great to see the national tournament played in Coffs Harbour.”

Western Sydney's Wests Tigers dominated the tournament winning 10 of the 18 divisions.

The Western Sydney sides had a Sunday to remember and incredibly played in 12 grand finals.

