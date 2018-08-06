Highlighting the emotional struggle of not knowing

Scott Brown was last seen in Coffs Harbour.

MISSING since 2008, Scott Brown was last seen in the Coffs Harbour area.

His is one of several cases being highlighted during National Missing Persons Week.

He was last seen on January 18 and would now be 50-years-old. He is described as being 170cm tall with a slim build, fair complexion, brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information that may assist police to locate Scott please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

This year's campaign is commemorating 30 years and is highlighting the impact on family and friends following the disappearance of a loved one.

The police are asking the public to keep an eye out around their city and on social media.

National Missing Persons Week (NMPW) is an annual event held during the first week of August which aims to raise awareness of the significant issues associated with missing persons, as well as helping to reduce the incidence and impact of missing persons in Australia.

NMPW originated in 1988 in Townsville following the disappearance of Queensland resident, Tony Jones, in 1982. The inaugural week took place with a memorial service, where the Mayor of Townsville planted a tree in commemoration of Mr Jones.

To commence the week, the NMPCC have also launched a short film displaying the effects of a missing loved one on family left behind.

The film aims to provide insight into the emotional struggle, the not knowing and the waiting for answers that families experience when a loved one is missing.

More information and missing persons profiles can be viewed here.