High tide washes through construction zone

ON HOLD: A medium high tide and waves disrupted the construction of the stepped wall at Jetty Beach.

HIGH tides and big swell at the weekend saw waves sweep over the construction area on the Jetty foreshores.

Garth McGilvray sent the Advocate these images from Sunday saying the tide and waves have disrupted the construction of the stepped wall at Jetty Beach.

The council said the water in the area will delay construction by around three days while the sand is removed.

No damage has been caused to the completed foundation works.

The council said the steps being built are designed to prevent similar erosion in the future.

"Progress on the Jetty4Shores Project is continuing to move ahead in line with the 2013 community consultation and it looks as if it will be finished on time by the end of August, weather permitting," Mayor Denise Knight said.

"What is currently under construction is what was endorsed by the community through the extensive consultation and subsequently adopted by the council in 2013," Steve McGrath, the council's General Manager said.