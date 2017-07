A medium high tide and waves disrupted the construction of the stepped wall at Jetty Beach.

HIGH tides mixed together with a big swell over the weekend have swept water into the construction area at the Jetty foreshores.

Garth McGilvray sent the Advocate these images from Sunday morning saying the tide and waves have disrupted the construction of the stepped wall at Jetty Beach.

Council said construction on the Jetty4Shores Project looks as if it will be finished on time by the end of August, weather permitting.