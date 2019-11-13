High-sugar kids’ snacks named and shamed

Digital artwork for the sugar story online

Digital artwork for the sugar story online

EXCLUSIVE: Fruit-filled toddler snacks promoted as healthy options contain more sugar than many junk foods, a shocking new study has found.

And the Obesity Coalition says parents are being misled about the risk because there is no clear labelling of added sugars on packaging.

The coalition examined 57 toddler snacks for sale at major supermarkets and found nearly half contained over 25 per cent sugar, while one product, Kiddylicious Raspberry Crispie Tiddlers, had a staggering 63.4 per cent sugar.

That is more sugar than is contained in Maltesers and Snickers bars and around the same level of sugar in M&Ms.

In many products the sugar content comes from fruit juice and fruit puree and that makes them seem healthy but Cancer Council Victoria Alison McAleese warns this fruit content is concentrated.

A fresh whole apple is only 12 per cent sugar but toddler snacks have up to five times that amount of sugar, she said.

"What many people don't realise is that sugar sourced from fruit in these products can be highly processed and should in fact be labelled as added sugar," she said.

Health Ministers will meet on Friday to discuss whether it's time to change Australia's food labels to make it clear when foods contain added sugar including fruit concentrate.

Obesity Policy Coalition executive manager Jane Martin said food companies are taking advantage of busy parents, using sneaky marketing tactics to entice them into buying unhealthy products.

"You wouldn't give your toddler lolly snakes, and yet many parents are being tricked into buying sugar-laden snacks dressed up as healthy. Given the amount of sugar, it's virtually the same thing," Ms Martin said.

She wants food ministers to adopt changes that would see food packets have to state whether the food contains added sugar.

"With 40 different names for sugar, even the ingredients list can't always be relied upon to help parents make an informed choice," she said.

Nutrition guidelines recommend limiting the consumption of added sugars in toddlers' diets because of the associated health risks.

Ms McAleese says toddlers fed a diet high in sugar will develop a taste for it and prefer sugary food later in life which could set them on a path to obesity.

The Early Life Nutrition Coalition warned two years ago the first 1000 days of a child's life were crucial in determining long-term eating habits and health outcomes.

Melbourne mum Megan Jung said she tried not to use processed food snacks but when she was on the run on a busy day they were handy.

"Most parents lack time to stand in a supermarket and read the packaging in detail," she said.

"If there was a way to say on the packaging that sugar was added or not it would help.

"Something I noticed was you could get all age snack products not aimed at children which had less sugar than children's popcorn."

HOW MANY GRAMS OF SUGAR PER SERVING

Little Kids Chocolate Custard

Little Kids Vanilla Custard

Little Kids Chocolate Custard

Heinz

13.3

Little Kids Vanilla Custard

Heinz

13.3

Banana and mixed berry balls.

Little Bellies’ organic sultanas.

Banana & mixed berry balls

Keep it Cleaner

11.0

Sultanas

Little Bellies

10.5

Buckwheat and cacao balls.

Only Organic’s Goji Berries brekkie snack.

Buckwheat & cacao balls

Keep it Cleaner

9.3

Mango, goji berry & Greek yoghurt brekkie

Only Organic

9.2

Little Rollies Hazelnut and Vanilla Rice Snack

Bubs Organic

8.8

Little Rollies Quinoa and millet snack

Bubs Organic

8.6

Little Kids Banana, Mango Muesli with Greek style Yoghurt

Heinz

8.3

Raspberry Crispie Tiddlers

Kiddylicious

7.6

Pear, Apple and Banana Freeze Dried Fruit

Rafferty's Garden

6.8

Little Kids Berry and Pear Muesli with Greek style Yoghurt

Heinz

6.5

Little Kids Yoghurt muesli fingers Fruit Salad Flavoured

Heinz

6.4

Little Kids Wholegrain Cereal bars, Apple & Blueberry

Heinz

6.2

Fruit and Oat Bars: Apple and Raisin soft bars with yoghurt

Mamia

6.1

Fruit and Oat Bars: Strawberry flavoured soft bars

Mamia

6.1

Fruit and Oat Bars: Apricot flavoured soft bars

Mamia

5.8

Kids snack bar - apple

Rafferty's Garden

5.7

Apple fruit snack cereal bars

Mamia

5.4

Pear and Banana fruit snack cereal bars

Mamia

5.2

Apple Snacks

Bellamy's Organic

5.1

Kids snack bar - blueberry, banana & apple

Rafferty's Garden

5.1

Kids snack bar - banana

Rafferty's Garden

5.0

Tiddly Bar: fruit cereal bar

Bubs Organic

4.9

Kids snack bar - apple & raspberry

Rafferty's Garden

4.5

Yoghurt Buttons - Strawberry

Rafferty's Garden

4.4

Strawberry & banana smoothie melts

Kiddylicious

4.0

Yoghurt Rice Cakes

Only Organic

3.5

Strawberry yoghurt rice cakes

Only Organic

3.2

Animal biscuits

Little Bellies

2.9

Organic Gingerbread men

Little Bellies

2.8

Organic wildlife cocoa biscuits

Byron Bay Cookie company

2.4

Organic farm animal biscuits - cocoa

Whole kids

2.3

Organic farm animal biscuits - vanilla

Whole kids

2.3

Mini coconut rolls

Kiddylicious

1.4

Wafer bites, Beetroot and Shallot

Rafferty's Garden

1.3

Coconut Rice rolls

Little Quacker

1.1

Rice biscuits - Strawberry flavour

Little Quacker

1.0

Carrot stix

Organix Goodies

1.0

Saucy tomato noughts & crosses

Organix Goodies

0.8

Organic Cheese and Herb Fiddlesticks

Little Bellies

0.6

Cheese & Herb puffs

Organix Goodies

0.6

Tomato fiddlesticks

Little Bellies

0.5

Sour cream & chive Lentil straws

Kiddylicious

0.5

Garden Cheese Chickpea Pops

Rafferty's Garden

0.4

Organic Rice and Corn puffs Apple

Whole kids

0.2

Heinz little kids: Mini corn cakes tomato

Heinz

0.2

Cheesy straws

Kiddylicious

0.2

Organic dinosaur puffs cheese and leek

Whole kids

0.1

Wafer bites, cheese

Rafferty's Garden

0.1

Organic Rice rusks - Sweet potato & carrot

Baby Mum-Mum

<1

Premium rice rusks - Banana

Baby Mum-Mum

<1

Sprouted brown rice puffs - mixed vegetables

Little Quacker

<1

Sprouted brown rice puffs - banana

Little Quacker

<1

Little fingers tomato floured mini breadsticks

Bubs Organic

<1

Little fingers mini breadsticks

Bubs Organic

<1

Veggie Straws

Kiddylicious

<0.5