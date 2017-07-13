High standards paying off

HARD work and dedication is paying off for park managers Kylie and Geoff Wruck as they celebrate their finalist nomination in the 2017 Sunny's Business Awards.

North Coast Holiday Park (NCHP) Red Rock have been named as a finalist in the tourism & hospitality category as part of the Sunny's Business Awards, an initiative of the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the achievements of outstanding business within the Coffs Coast region.

"It's wonderful to be acknowledged for out four solid years of tenure with NSWCHPT,” Kylie said.

"We have certainly based those years on providing an all-encompassing experience to guests of Red Rock through providing a high standard of park accommodation, our goods and services through Red Rock Shop and our maintenance of the 83 hectares of reserve.

"We do out utmost to provide the quintessential Australian escape to our little corner of the Coffs Coast.

"Winning this award would be an amazing achievement and recognition for all the hard work and passion that our team shares for the industry and our beautiful area.

NSWCHPT CEO Steve Edmonds called the finalist nomination a testament to the hard work of the Red Rock team.

"It is exciting to see that our parks are consistently being recognised by local business communities for their hard work and great contributions to the areas in which they are based,” Mr Edmonds said.

"As a group our mission is to energise the local communities in which we operate and to showcase these sensational NSW locations to both Australian and international tourists.

"This nomination reflects our promise to provide improved services to our park visitors as we look to become a leading provider of recreational destinations which showcase the best of NSW.”