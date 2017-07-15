High stakes in clash of the titans

WINNING WAYS: The Coffs Snappers' undefeated record goes on the line in today's top of the table match.

THIS afternoon's top of the table encounter in Port Macquarie will see one of two possible firsts come to fruition.

Reigning premier Hastings Valley is out to inflict a first defeat for the season on the Coffs Snappers.

Conversely the Snappers is aiming to be the first visiting team to defeat the Vikings at Oakes Oval in almost four years.

The Coffs Harbour team has been playing some impressive football but Snappers co-coach Brett Davis isn't taking anything for granted.

"It's going to be rather tough as the Vikings are starting to get some players back," Davis said.

If the Snappers do claim victory today, it will see them all but wrap up the minor premiership even though there'll still be three rounds to play. It's an outcome not lost on Davis.

"The focus is very much on winning the minor premiership as doing that would mean playing a semi final at home," he said.

"We'd much rather play at home than at Port."

The Vikings are out to avenge a 36-25 defeat to the Snappers the last time they played.

Hastings Valley Vikings coach Mark Howard expects a tough battle in the forwards.

"The game will be won in the set pieces," Howard said.

The SCU Marlins have the bye today ahead of next week's local derby.