High-speed rail is a game changer for coast

LABOR'S $1-billion high-speed rail pledge, enabling it to start purchasing land along an East Coast corridor between Sydney and Melbourne would deliver benefits for the Mid North Coast.

Infrastructure spokesman Anthony Albanese said a 2013 feasibility study into high-speed rail identified a 1,748km route and "found the project would return more than $2 in public benefit for every dollar invested”.

The study found express journey times would be 2 hours 37 minutes between Brisbane and Sydney.

Labor Shadow Minister Anthony Albanese ALP candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward. Contributed

Cowper Labor candidate Andrew Woodward described the commitment as a game changer for the region, with stations earmarked for Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour.

"This will have the biggest impact on the mid-north coast since the early pioneers first travelled the coast on horse and cart,” he said.

THE potential routes announced this week for the State Government's proposed high-speed rail network could prove greatly beneficial to regional NSW. NSW Government

"The high speed rail will open up massive new business, lifestyle and social opportunities for people in the country and cities.”