Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Europe's connectivity has thrived under high-speed rail
Europe's connectivity has thrived under high-speed rail den-belitsky
News

High-speed rail is a game changer for coast

13th May 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LABOR'S $1-billion high-speed rail pledge, enabling it to start purchasing land along an East Coast corridor between Sydney and Melbourne would deliver benefits for the Mid North Coast.

Infrastructure spokesman Anthony Albanese said a 2013 feasibility study into high-speed rail identified a 1,748km route and "found the project would return more than $2 in public benefit for every dollar invested”.

The study found express journey times would be 2 hours 37 minutes between Brisbane and Sydney.

Labor Shadow Minister Anthony Albanese ALP candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward.
Labor Shadow Minister Anthony Albanese ALP candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward. Contributed

Cowper Labor candidate Andrew Woodward described the commitment as a game changer for the region, with stations earmarked for Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour.

"This will have the biggest impact on the mid-north coast since the early pioneers first travelled the coast on horse and cart,” he said.

THE potential routes announced this week for the State Government's proposed high-speed rail network could prove greatly beneficial to regional NSW.
THE potential routes announced this week for the State Government's proposed high-speed rail network could prove greatly beneficial to regional NSW. NSW Government

"The high speed rail will open up massive new business, lifestyle and social opportunities for people in the country and cities.”　

China and Japan have reaped the benefits of high-speed rail for decades.
China and Japan have reaped the benefits of high-speed rail for decades. WU HONG
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Don't ignite this winter

    premium_icon Don't ignite this winter

    News THE crisp cool air of winter has hit the coast and with it comes heaters, electric blankets and hot meals to keep warm but this can also lead to fire risks.

    • 13th May 2019 2:45 PM
    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News $1 a week for first 12 weeks gives you access to vital local news

    Councillor urges Sawtell ratepayers to look at draft budget

    premium_icon Councillor urges Sawtell ratepayers to look at draft budget

    News Cr Rhoades urges Sawtell ratepayers to have their say.

    Woolies’ plan to crack down on self-serve thieves

    premium_icon Woolies’ plan to crack down on self-serve thieves

    Smarter Shopping Woolworths weighs in to outwit thieves using self-serve check-outs to steal