PURSUIT: High-speed chase ends with arrest north of Coffs

A man has been arrested following a high-speed chase north of Coffs Harbour.

A HIGH-SPEED pursuit has come to an end north of Coffs Harbour following the deployment of road spikes.

A Bowraville man, believed to be aged in his 30s, has been arrested over the pursuit which began at Halfway Creek and continued for more than 30km.

It's understood Coffs Clarence Highway Patrol officers allegedly detected the gold Holden Viva speeding and had attempted to pull the car over when the driver failed to comply.

A pursuit was then initiated.

Road spikes were successfully deployed about 1km north of Moonee Beach, deflating two of the vehicle's tyres.

Police were then able to arrest the driver and speak to the passenger at about 3pm.

Two of the car’s tyres were punctured.

The man is expected to be charged with traffic-related offences.

It is understood speeds were detected in excess of 150km/h.

More to come.