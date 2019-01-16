Menu
The teacher from Coffs Harbour is facing court on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent. Trevor Veale
High school teacher facing alleged rape charges

16th Jan 2019 4:00 PM
A HIGH school teacher from Coffs Harbour has been accused of raping a young woman.

Howard John Spearing, 60, appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent.

Police allege Spearing had sexual intercourse with the woman without her consent, while knowing she did not consent.

The alleged incident took place between 4am and 7am on October 27 last year in Coffs Harbour.

Spearing was arrested by police around 10am the same day and was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

Spearing was granted conditional bail at his first court hearing this week.

Under his bail conditions he must report to police daily and is not to have contact with the victim.

Court papers stated Spearing has since been suspended from his teaching position following complaints from parents.

He will appear in court again on February 12.

