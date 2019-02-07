High school teacher accused of assaulting multiple students

A FORMER high school teacher has been charged with allegedly assaulting four students, and indecently assaulting two at a school in Coffs Harbour.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District have been assisted by the Coffs Harbour Child Abuse Squad as they investigate complaints made by students of the high school in Joyce Street.

Following inquiries, the 60-year-old man, who was a teacher at the school until last year, has today been charged with five counts of common assault, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault - victim under authority of offender.

Police will allege the victims are all girls who were aged 12, 13 and 14 at the time.

The man was refused bail and appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday where he was subsequently granted strict conditional bail to appear in the same court on April 9.