High school locked down after student's behaviour escalates

LOCKED DOWN: Coffs Harbour High School was locked down today after a student's behaviour escalated. Keagan Elder

COFFS Harbour High School was locked down for a short period of time after an incident today.

A NSW Department of Education spokeswoman said the school was briefly placed into lockdown "as a precaution after a student's behaviour escalated."

"The police were called and the school will be taking appropriate disciplinary action," the spokeswoman said.

This follows the lockdown of Grafton High School yesterday, where it is understood a Year 7 student was choked during a self-defence class.

The Daily Examiner reported the student's parents had entered the school without permission when the school was place into lockdown and police called.