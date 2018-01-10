High rise hotel up in the air?

The crane is no longer a fixture on the corner of Gordon St and Harbour Dr

The crane is no longer a fixture on the corner of Gordon St and Harbour Dr TREVOR VEALE

IT'S been part of our city centre skyline for quite some time but on Sunday afternoon the crane at Coffs Central came down, sending the local rumour mill into overdrive.

While there has been plenty of construction, it's evident by looking skyward that the proposed 80-room hotel is yet to start.

Prior to the July 2017 DA approval for the project, Gowings said the high-rise development would take about 18 months to complete and generate 150 direct jobs.

The $20.1m project is proposed to span 39m including an additional eight levels on top of the existing Harbour Dr shopping complex.

The six levels of hotel rooms are earmarked to also include a restaurant, pool and recreation area.

So talk around town is will the hotel still happen? Has there been a change of plans or time schedule?

Will Kmart still open on time?

Gowings advised Coffs Central retailers in advance about the Sunday road closures and removal of the crane.

They also informed these businesses that work on the Gordon St entry and level one upgrade were progressing well and Kmart will be open by Easter.

All indications from Kmart seem to confirm this opening date.

While there has been plenty of whispers the official word from Gowings was succinct.

"The crane was always scheduled to come down at this time. No decision has been made to proceed with the hotel at this stage which is still in a feasibility stage."