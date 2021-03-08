High rise, heating and heritage: what’s on Council’s agenda

On the agenda - see what's up for consideration at this week's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

Swim laps in heated comfort:

Mayor Denise Knight and Cr George Cecato have given notice of their intention to move a motion requesting staff look into the ‘most cost effective’ way of heating the outdoor 50 metre pool in Coffs Harbour.

As of October last year, Council took over the management of all three pools in the LGA (Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Coffs Harbour) when Lane 4 walked away from the deal.

There had been speculation that the Lane 4 lease was on shaky ground, and on July 30 last year it was announced council would be taking over management.

On two occasions, the company has asked Council for financial assistance.

Although the impacts of COVID-19 have been blamed, Cr Sally Townley pointed out the first request for $300,000 was made in February but Councillors were not informed of this until later.

Crs Knight and Cecato have noted that a number of neighbouring LGAs have recently, or are in the process of, heating their outdoor pools and may be able to provide information to help Coffs Harbour do the same.

Sale of museum back before Council:

Cr Sally Townley has raised a motion which aims to protect the historic value of the Coffs museum in light of its potential sale.

The Coffs Harbour Regional Museum.

It is one of the buildings up for sale to fund the Cultural and Civic Space. Building work is scheduled to start in April but Councillors are yet to accept an offer on the museum.

The latest offer of $1m was rejected and now Cr Townley would like to see a protective covenant put in place prior to sale to protect its heritage.

The current Museum building has considerable historic and heritage value and already has some level of protection under the heritage provisions of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 but Cr Townley says a further covenant would help Council preserve the building, regardless of ownership.

Coffs Harbour City Councillors Sally Townley and George Cecato.

It was the former police station and courthouse and its heritage significance was acknowledged by several Crs when its sale was up for consideration at the February 25 meeting.=

The building is listed in Schedule 5 Environmental heritage, Part 1 Heritage items in the Coffs Harbour Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Item no. I15). This listing provides an additional layer to the merit based assessment for a development application that impacts the building’s heritage significance and the development application would be subject to Council’s development assessment processes, taking the building’s heritage significance into consideration.

Also, a Conservation Management Strategy is attached to the property, through a previous development application (0061/13 DA), and remains applicable regardless of the ownership of the property.

Cr Townley says a covenant under the Conveyancing Act 1919 to place a restriction on the building will further strengthen the heritage protection.

Demolition to allow for block of units at Woolgoolga:

Also on the agenda for Thursday evening is a proposal to build a block of units at Trafalgar Street in Woolgoolga.

The development will involve the demolition of a single storey dwelling and shed to make way for the six storey residential flat building containing eight apartments.

The lower three levels each contain one apartment; the top two levels each contain one apartment; and the central level (level 1) contains three apartments.

Car parking includes two external visitor spaces and 15 secured spaces to be accessed from Comisari Lane.

The application has been amended three times resulting in the height of the development to be below 15.5m and to allow for appropriate overland flow of stormwater.

