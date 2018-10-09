High rents are driving poverty on north coast: report

Every LGA on the North Coast has a child poverty rate of about 20 per cent.

Every LGA on the North Coast has a child poverty rate of about 20 per cent. AntonioGuillem

SEVERAL towns in northern NSW are under 'rental stress' according to a new report.

The report produced by Compass Housing Services reveals the median rent in Coffs Harbour is $395 per week, and about 35% of income is needed to pay for this.

It found the weekly household income required to cover this rent without experiencing housing stress is $1317, yet the actual median income is only $1125.

The least affordable area, Byron Shire has a median rent of $590 per week. The weekly household income required to cover this rent is $1967, whereas actual median income is only $1218.

Michael Timbrell, Executive Officer of St Vincent de Paul Society North Coast, said every LGA on the North Coast has a child poverty rate of about 20 per cent.

"Rental affordability is a chronic problem, leaving many people homeless or on the verge of homelessness, struggling to support their families,” he said.

"The recent report showed that five of the six most unaffordable LGAs for rentals in regional NSW are in the North Coast.”

"This means a high number of renters are facing housing insecurity, even homelessness, and rely on modest incomes or government support to cover basics such as food, school costs and high power bills.”

The report has been released ahead of Anti-Poverty Week which runs from October 14-20.

The Stats:

Coffs Harbour

Median rent pw: $395

Required household income pw without experiencing rental stress: $1317

Actual median household income pw: $1125

Percentage of income required to pay median rent: 35%

Clarence Valley

Median rent pw: $350

Required household income pw: $1167

Actual median household income pw: $907

Percentage of income required to pay median rent: 39%

Tweed Shire

Median rent pw: $430

Required household income pw: $1433

Actual median household income pw: $1182

Percentage of income required to pay median rent: 36%

Ballina

Median rent pw: $450

Required household income pw: $1500

Actual median household income pw: $1022

Percentage of income required to pay median rent: 44%

Byron Shire

Median rent pw: $590

Required household income pw: $1967

Actual median household income pw: $1218

Percentage of income required to pay median rent: 48%