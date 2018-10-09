High rents are driving poverty on north coast: report
SEVERAL towns in northern NSW are under 'rental stress' according to a new report.
The report produced by Compass Housing Services reveals the median rent in Coffs Harbour is $395 per week, and about 35% of income is needed to pay for this.
It found the weekly household income required to cover this rent without experiencing housing stress is $1317, yet the actual median income is only $1125.
The least affordable area, Byron Shire has a median rent of $590 per week. The weekly household income required to cover this rent is $1967, whereas actual median income is only $1218.
Michael Timbrell, Executive Officer of St Vincent de Paul Society North Coast, said every LGA on the North Coast has a child poverty rate of about 20 per cent.
"Rental affordability is a chronic problem, leaving many people homeless or on the verge of homelessness, struggling to support their families,” he said.
"The recent report showed that five of the six most unaffordable LGAs for rentals in regional NSW are in the North Coast.”
"This means a high number of renters are facing housing insecurity, even homelessness, and rely on modest incomes or government support to cover basics such as food, school costs and high power bills.”
The report has been released ahead of Anti-Poverty Week which runs from October 14-20.
The Stats:
Coffs Harbour
Median rent pw: $395
Required household income pw without experiencing rental stress: $1317
Actual median household income pw: $1125
Percentage of income required to pay median rent: 35%
Clarence Valley
Median rent pw: $350
Required household income pw: $1167
Actual median household income pw: $907
Percentage of income required to pay median rent: 39%
Tweed Shire
Median rent pw: $430
Required household income pw: $1433
Actual median household income pw: $1182
Percentage of income required to pay median rent: 36%
Ballina
Median rent pw: $450
Required household income pw: $1500
Actual median household income pw: $1022
Percentage of income required to pay median rent: 44%
Byron Shire
Median rent pw: $590
Required household income pw: $1967
Actual median household income pw: $1218
Percentage of income required to pay median rent: 48%