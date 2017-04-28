High-range danger at the wheel

TRAFFIC and Highway Patrol officers based in Coffs Harbour have been disappointed at a number of high-range drink driving offences on local roads this week.

As the region commemorated Anzac Day, two motorists came under the notice of police for concerning drink driving offences.

It is alleged a female driver returned a high-range reading after crashing a BMW X-5 while navigating a roundabout after exiting the Pacific Hwy on the Sandy Beach off-ramp.

The vehicle reportedly got airborne and left the roadway crashing into a concrete culvert.

Police were alerted to the accident at 7.10pm.

The 37-year-old failed a roadside breath test and later returned a high-range reading of 0.169 at the Coffs Harbour Police Station - more than three times the legal limit.

The other incident of concern, saw motorists call police over a manner of driving offence on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour.

Patrolling officers stopped a Volvo sedan with a provisional 2 driver at the wheel in Greenlinks Ave around 12.30am.

The male teenage driver allegedly failed a roadside breath test and later returned a breath analysis reading of 0.219 despite licence restrictions of having a zero blood alcohol limit.

Both motorists had their drivers licences suspended on the spot and will now appear before the Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, May 22.

