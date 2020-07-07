Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have confirmed a raid on the home of a high-profile criminal lawyer this week.
Police have confirmed a raid on the home of a high-profile criminal lawyer this week.
Crime

High-profile bikie lawyer targeted in police raid

by Greg Stolz
7th Jul 2020 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have raided the home of high-profile Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum.

A search warrant was executed on Mr MacCallum's Burleigh Heads home on Monday.

Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum. File picture
Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum. File picture

Items were seized and he was reportedly issued with a notice to appear in court.

The raid on the lawyer, who has acted for high-profile sports stars and bikies, is allegedly connected to a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The Courier-Mail has approached Mr MacCallum for comment.

Police and legal sources have confirmed the raid took place.

Originally published as High-profile bikie lawyer targeted in police raid

campbell maccallum crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Disqualified driver known to police

        premium_icon Disqualified driver known to police

        News Road spikes bring police chase to a crashing end.

        Coroner releases trove of William Tyrrell documents

        premium_icon Coroner releases trove of William Tyrrell documents

        Crime Coroner releases trove of William Tyrrell investigation documents

        Condon inspiring a change of perspective on disability

        premium_icon Condon inspiring a change of perspective on disability

        News Cerebral palsy hasn’t stopped Tristin from chasing his dreams as he continues to...

        COFFS BYPASS: Holding to a 2020 start date

        premium_icon COFFS BYPASS: Holding to a 2020 start date

        News Transport NSW still insists construction will start this year.