High fuel prices are due to a lack of local competition

ONCE again Coffs Harbour motorists are forced to pay unsubstantiated high fuel prices.

The independent station at Bonville is charging 157 cents for unleaded petrol, which is 8 to 9 cents cheaper than outlets being supplied with the same fuel.

Unsurprisingly, all other major fuel outlets in Coffs are also charging this premium.

The price differential may not sound much but it adds up over $300 per year that motorists are being ripped off.

Previous campaigns highlighting the price discrepancies has led to short time price reductions but this is only transient and inevitably the fuel prices return to high levels we now see.

Obviously, all semblance of competition in the Coffs Harbour fuel pricing is virtually non-existent.

Trevor Quick

Two land bridge options are proposed for the Coffs Harbour Bypass and one cutting. .

Think big, think better Coffs Harbour

THE recent unveiling of the advancing plans for the Coffs Harbour Highway Bypass has underlined the determination of the RMS, State and Federal governments to fob us off with the cheapest possible option.

My exploration of these plans with staff from RMS confirmed they have not made any provision for the future needs of the residents of Coffs Harbour and the Northern Beaches for an integrated transport plan.

They are not considering pedestrians, cyclists, rail users or anyone other than cars and trucks.

Moreover, in opting for cuttings rather than tunnels, the RMS will inflict upon the whole of the Coffs Harbour basin a sound shell that will echo as the folly of our age.

Whilst there are RMS guidelines for sound mitigation using alternative road surfaces and sound barriers, these are inadequate to provide a safe and healthy environment for all the residents that will be affected by this "ring road".

Just ask those who have been affected by the Woolgoolga Bypass and those currently living in the Diggers Beach and Korora basins.

The solution is simple, abandon the ring road and build a proper western bypass into the Orara Valley. This could be combined with a Coffs Harbour railway bypass.

Just think what that could do for our city and foreshore.

Turn the existing rail line into a cycleway and pedestrian trail that could run from Sawtell to Coramba.

With five tunnels, this cycleway and pedestrian trail, when combined with our magnificent Solitary Island Walkway, would make us the national and international destination that we deserve to be.

Max Brinsmead, Korora

Construction is set to start on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass in 2020. RMS

Veer away from the cheap bypass design

IN 2014 our family bought a house amongst the trees in Vera Dr.

It is beautiful, peaceful and abounding in many species of native animals.

When we purchased we were shown a RMS map of the proposed bypass, which clearly included three tunnels.

We are now faced with a 'preferred concept design' minus the tunnels replaced with an elevated road with massive cuts into the forests and pitiful land bridges.

This is devastating for us and should be seen as devastating for Coffs Harbour.

The amphitheatre of forest, which is integral to the natural beauty of the city is marked by the bureaucrats for destruction.

This is an insult to my family and will destroy not only our quality of life but will represent a major financial blow to our future.

Another important member of our community, Baringa Hospital, is also faced with the devastating effect of noise pollution both during the surgery to the environment but to the well-being of its patients during rehabilitation.

This is a momentous decision. The consequences will span generations.

Our decision makers are conveniently retiring thinking they have done well to bring this road to Coffs Harbour, when in truth if this butchery proceeds they have cursed us all.

I am asking for the community to stand up together and insist on tunnelling as the only sane solution for everyone's wellbeing.

Mark Hawkins