Big changes could be coming for Queensland Cricket. Picture: Getty

Queensland Cricket has been forced to axe 32 full-time staff as a result of the COVID-19 induced cash crisis.

Queensland Cricket's workforce will be reduced by just under a third despite the fact that QC is yet to settle on a new funding agreement with Cricket Australia.

QC has accepted a 25 per cent decrease in grants from Cricket Australia and also acknowledges that other revenue streams such as Big Bash ticketing and sponsorship are likely to be far shallower than in recent seasons.

The cuts have come across-the-board but high performance had the biggest reduction, much to the delight of Brisbane club officials who have always felt it was overstaffed.

Others to leave include Brisbane Heat general manager Andrew McShea and umpiring and marketing officials.

Three-time Sheffield Shield winning coach Bennett King will be given an expanded role of overseeing the women's and men's Heat teams with head coaches Darren Lehmann (men's) and Ashley Noffke (women's).

"While QC's workforce has been reduced, we still have a solid base to support and grow the game,'' Queensland Cricket chief executive Terry Svenson said.

"We will find innovative ways to continue to support our clubs, associations and volunteers from the community to the elite level to deliver cricket programs throughout Queensland.

"Our presence in community cricket and regional Queensland remains strong, and in some cases, we have offered employees the opportunity to take on cross-role responsibilities in talent identification, coaching and club support''.

QC confirmed that funding for Premier Cricket Clubs remains unchanged and there will be a fresh push to enhance the profile and performance of grade cricket.

Originally published as High performance hit hard as Bulls slash jobs