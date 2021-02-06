High octane training with a world-champion

THE chance to improve your fitness or find a new high energy sport to enjoy is here.

Coffs Harbour’s own sport aerobics world champion Brooklyn Leonard is sharing her knowledge of fitness at her new sport aerobics and personal training studio on Cook Drive.

The 18 year-old has opened B Wild Fitness with classes for those aged from preschool up to adult.

Brooklyn explained there’s so many benefits to joining one of the classes

“Confidence, strength and fitness,” she said.

“Improved co-ordination is another benefit and you’ll meet a whole new bunch of friends as well.”

Open less than a fortnight, Brooklyn said running her own business at such a young age is something she’s really enjoying.

“There are ups and downs. Covid is the biggest obstacle but I love it,” she said.

The new studio was a venture Brooklyn has tried to get started for a while now but circumstances forced the student of another former Coffs Harbour world champion in Cassie Scully.

“I was doing some classes at Sportz Central while I was looking for a place last year,” the pocket rocket said.

“Nothing really popped out so I stopped looking.”

For a timetable on the wide array of classes on offer, email Brooklyn at B Wild Fitness & Sport Aerobics at bwildfitness12@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.