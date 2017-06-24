High-fliers must bounce back

IT'S a rarity to have the two top teams coming off a last start loss but that's exactly the scenario that's playing out this weekend.

Last week both Sawtell Toormina Saints and Coffs Breakers were beaten on the road but today they're back at home looking to bounce back quickly.

The Coffs Breakers and Port Macquarie meet at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park today. Brad Greenshields

The Saints enjoy a one-game gap at the top of the ladder and will be keen to retain that advantage when they play host to Grafton. A week ago Sawtell/Toormina was without the services of 12 regular players but the vast majority of these players are available again today and the Saints should be able to put an outfit on the park that will be too strong for Grafton.

The big challenge for Grafton this week is that the Saints have plenty of polish so the Tigers will need to go to another level again to be in with a chance of causing an upset.

Coffs Breakers matched it with the powerful Byron Bay for significant periods of last week's match but couldn't sustain the intensity for the full four quarters.

This will be the area they'll be looking to improve in against Port Macquarie who are on a high after claiming their second win of the season last week.

The Breakers will be confident that they have too much firepower for the resurgent Magpies but will know that they can't let Port into the game.

Port appear to be getting on top of their earlier goal scoring woes and are starting to apply good scoreboard pressure, so the Breakers will look to dominate the midfield and cut-off supply.