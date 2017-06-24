21°
Sport

High-fliers must bounce back

24th Jun 2017 3:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S a rarity to have the two top teams coming off a last start loss but that's exactly the scenario that's playing out this weekend.

Last week both Sawtell Toormina Saints and Coffs Breakers were beaten on the road but today they're back at home looking to bounce back quickly.

The Coffs Breakers and Port Macquarie meet at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park today.
The Coffs Breakers and Port Macquarie meet at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park today. Brad Greenshields

 

The Saints enjoy a one-game gap at the top of the ladder and will be keen to retain that advantage when they play host to Grafton. A week ago Sawtell/Toormina was without the services of 12 regular players but the vast majority of these players are available again today and the Saints should be able to put an outfit on the park that will be too strong for Grafton.

The big challenge for Grafton this week is that the Saints have plenty of polish so the Tigers will need to go to another level again to be in with a chance of causing an upset.

Coffs Breakers matched it with the powerful Byron Bay for significant periods of last week's match but couldn't sustain the intensity for the full four quarters.

This will be the area they'll be looking to improve in against Port Macquarie who are on a high after claiming their second win of the season last week.

The Breakers will be confident that they have too much firepower for the resurgent Magpies but will know that they can't let Port into the game.

Port appear to be getting on top of their earlier goal scoring woes and are starting to apply good scoreboard pressure, so the Breakers will look to dominate the midfield and cut-off supply.

AFL NORTH COAST
Coffs Breakers v Port Macquarie
Sawtell/Toormina v Grafton

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  afl north coast

The PlayHouse, new attraction a hit with the kids

The PlayHouse, new attraction a hit with the kids

IT'S the biggest talking point sweeping around mothers' meetings, school bus stops, birthday parties and sporting field sidelines.

Strike Force investigating series of armed robberies

CCTV footage released as armed robbery investigations continue.

Property prices looking up in Coffs

Properties are being snapped up in the scenic Coffs Harbour area.

Boambee the top performing suburb for house price gains

Will’s tour of duty a wheel adventure

Coffs Harbour cyclist Will McClennon racing in Europe.

Coffs Harbour cyclist Will McClennon returns from stint in Europe.

Local Partners

Saddle up and hit the road for a good cause

NATIVE Sons Coffs Harbour have launched a full throttle fundraiser to help Mia Taylor who was born with only three quarters of a heart.

Red hot free Short Film Festival

A short film festival not to be missed

What's on across the Coffs Coast

Cedar Wedding Open Day: Cedar Bar & Kitchen, 8 Church St, Bellingen. Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Haven't made plans for the weekend yet? Here's some inspiration.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

Say 'I do' in old Bellingen church

Cedar Wedding Open Day: Cedar Bar & Kitchen, 8 Church St, Bellingen. Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Bellingen is fast becoming a destination wedding hub.

Digging down to find Clare

After five years on the TV series Nashville it’s time for Clare Bowen to tell stories about herself and her loved ones.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

Big names of comedy to hit Coffs airwaves

Comedy favs to host drive radio show

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

Banksy’s ‘The girl with a balloon.’

Rapper Goldie may have just outed Banksy's real identity

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Stunning Ocean and Island Views

2 Beachview Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land Beachside location and stunning views this 757m2 elevated parcel of land is ... $535,000

Beachside location and stunning views this 757m2 elevated parcel of land is situated perfectly in the prestigious Sapphire Beachfront Estate, surrounded by the...

It&#39;s High, It&quot;s Huge, It&#39;s Handsome and has Views to Everywhere!

1878 Waterfall Way, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $870,000 ...

Exceptionally well built by a family of builders for their sister, this home is massive! Originally built as three bedrooms, there is an abundance of living space...

Perfect Investment

4/19 Sullivans Road, Moonee Beach 2450

Villa 3 2 2 $449,000

Just minutes to Moonee Beach reserve lies this spacious 3 bedroom villa. The almost brand new property offers a simple lifestyle through very low maintenance...

A High Quality Home In The Perfect Location

2 Farrell Close, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $595,000

Situated in a high quality estate in a sought after location, this beautiful home will impress. The large open plan living and undercover outdoor entertaining...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,090,000 ...

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

WOW! Gold Coast comes to Nambucca. ONLY $357,000, Yes that is All!!!

2/4 Nelson Street, Nambucca Heads 2448

Town House 2 2 1 $357,000

This is a magnificent dual occupancy or 2 bedroom en-suite unit, with views through the trees to the sea. Only moments from the Ocean, club and supermarket are...

Quintessential Lifestyle Acreage

129 Braford Drive, Bonville 2450

4 2 4 $1,286,760

With modern in/outdoor design, luminous natural light and an abundance of country charm at the forefront, this immaculate single-level homestead on 3.26 park-like...

On the beach...

13 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,379,000

One of a handful of homes calling the ocean "their backyard". Greeted by breathtaking ocean and beach views upon entering the home. Italian travertine tiles...

Elevated Lifestyle Living - Close to Town

Lot 203 Korora Basin Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying ... $299,000

Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying forested surrounds with distant elevated views of the horizon and...

Elevated Lifestyle Living - Close to Town

Lot 202 Korora Basin Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying ... $249,000

Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying forested surrounds with distant elevated views of the horizon and...

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

New prison unlocks market growth

Works have begun on the construction of the new Grafton bridge.

Influx of workers for project drives healthy growth in house prices

Builders relish Coast's growing construction rates

The Coast's average house price has risen from by more than $10,000 in the past three years to $507,100.

House numbers and values are rising on the Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!