WET WEEKEND: According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a high chance of showers for Coffs Harbour at the weekend.

YOU might want to have an umbrella handy over the next few days as there is a high chance of rain.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 60% chance of a shower or two in Coffs Harbour today.

Tomorrow is forecast to be cloudy with an 80% chance of showers of 4-15mm.

Rain is forecast to get heavier at the weekend.

On Saturday, there is a very high chance (90%) of showers ranging between 25-70mm.

Sunday has an 80% chance of showers of between 15-50mm.