Dog walkers alarmed after used needles wash up on beach

Martina Lo Schiavo has raised concerns after finding rubbish and syringes at popular dog beach on the Coffs Coast.

Martina Lo Schiavo has raised concerns after finding rubbish and syringes at popular dog beach on the Coffs Coast.

BIG seas have revealed hidden dangers on a popular beach where children play and dogs run.

While walking her dog shortly after large seas on the popular dog beach North Wall, Martina Lo Schiavo noticed a change in the sand surrounding the southern end.

Being low tide, she considered it safe and continued walking but was met by a man at the entry ramp warning her about a syringe he'd just found where her dog was now lying.

"It was scary and I was very grateful for the warning," Martina said.

At around 10am the following day, Martina and her dog were back at the beach with another friend at low tide.

With a doggie bag in hand, they each collected a shocking amount of rubbish from their short walk.

"This is my haul in the photo from my walk just up the beach to the creek and back. My friend also found a syringe near the creek edge.

Martina Lo Schiavo has raised concerns after finding needles at popular dog beach on the Coffs Coast.

"Coincidentally, we ran into the same guy from the previous day and showed him.

The man had found another syringe with a cap on close to the ramp end.

"I feel people should be alerted to the danger as these big seas have churned up all sorts of things previously hidden by the sand or washed the rubbish in from parts unknown.

"I've often seen families with little kids and surf schools, not to mention a large tourist contingent strolling along our puppy friendly beach. These people should be alerted to the dangers lurking in the sands.

What Martina proposes, is for a billboard to be placed at the top of the southern beach entry ramp asking people to take an extra poo bag on their walk to fill with sea plastics and rubbish.

"Imagine the difference it would make to our coastal wildlife.

"Our Mutton birds are staving to death because their tummies are full of sea plastics sadly mistaken for food.

"Imagine the contents of my small haul ending up in an animals digestive track.

Martina's find is a warning to take care when walking on beaches after large surf exposing dangerous and dirty rubbish.