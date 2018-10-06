Australia’s best builder named, HIA

The Riviera 65 at Sorrento is the latest display home from Metricon Homes.

The Riviera 65 at Sorrento is the latest display home from Metricon Homes.

METRICON Homes has been named Australia's number one residential builder for the third consecutive year.

The announcement was made at the recent launch of the HIA-COLORBOND Steel Housing 100 Report in Melbourne, and comes as the firm unveils its latest display home at Sorrento.

Called The Riviera 65, the five bedroom statement house has two facades and two floor plans for buyers to choose from, and range of inclusions.

The five bedroom statement house has two facades and two floor plans for buyers to choose from, and range of inclusions.

On the ground floor is an open plan entertainers kitchen including a butler's pantry and wet bar that overlooks a dining room. Beyond the dining room is an alfresco entertaining space separated by bi-fold sliding doors.

Upstairs is a luxurious master suite with private balcony, ensuite and large walk-in-robe, a media room and three other bedrooms all with their own ensuite and walk-in robes.

But The Riviera is just one of many single and double storey designs in the Metricon range.

The Housing Top 100 report, which ranks Australia's top 100 residential builders based on the number of home builds commenced each year, saw Metricon top the list with a total of 4764 starts, across Victoria, Queensland, NSW and South Australia.

That number is almost 400 more homes than last year.

In terms of overall building activity, the HIA said 2017/18 would be one of the strongest years on record.

Metricon director Peter Langfelder said the company were committed to "developing new homes to suit evolving customer needs and budgets".

"And it's this focus on design and innovation that saw us continue our growth last financial year," he said.

Metricon Homes have display houses across 22 southeast Queensland sites, including new designs at North Harbour in Burpengary East, Pallara, Spring Mountain at Springfield Rise and Killara in Logan Reserve.

Other designs in the Signature range include the Aura, Bayville, Bordeaux, Lavelle, Meridian, Modena, Somerset and La Pyrenee.