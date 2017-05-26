Hey tossers, surfers want you to bin it

Coffs Harbour Boardriders Callum, Zac and Bella helping reduce rubbish on our beaches.

LITTER is about to become the biggest loser at Gallows Beach.

Mayor Denise Knight has announced a council partnership with Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club as part of a multi-pronged attack on rubbish strewn around the popular surfing spot.

"The Boardriders have been fantastic in their support and promotion of the message to use the bins instead of the beach," CrKnight said.

"They're great ambassadors and I hope the campaign continues to grow."

Gallows has been chosen to pilot the program.

New bins and signage have been installed using a grant from the NSW Environment Protection Authority in conjunction with its 'Hey Tosser' campaign.

Council staff have been conducting surveys of Gallows Beach users to gain a clearer understanding of why people drop litter and at the same time have been educating people on the risks of rubbish in the environment.

Rangers have started an enforcement program to ensure people caught tossing litter from a vehicle are reported through its online Report to EPA tool.