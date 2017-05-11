23°
News

Hey, I'm walking here . . .

Wendy Andrews
| 11th May 2017 3:18 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THERE'S a good reason the Beatles chose Abbey Rd and not Park Ave or Moonee St for their famous album cover stunt.

While some drivers on the Coffs Coast see white stripes on a road as a pedestrian crossing and cause for caution, others see those stripes as a challenge for a game of chicken. John, Paul George and Ringo would've been lucky to get to the other side at one of our crossings.

The Roads & Maritime Service rule book states: "You must share the road with pedestrians. Special markings on the road show where pedestrians have special rights. You must also give way to pedestrians - even if there is no marked pedestrian crossing - if there is any danger of colliding with them.”

Doesn't seem too complicated. Until you try walking across a West High St or Harbour Dr pedestrian crossing. It's then you'll quickly realise how few drivers play by the rules and that many fall into one of these categories.

Race Horse: Will not stop. Wears blinkers. Eyes straight ahead. Will pretend not to see you waiting at the crossing even if you are stark naked and on fire.

Eyeball Roller: Will stop begrudgingly. Will also let you know how inconvenient it is for them to stop.

Comedian: Slows down, speeds up, slows down then makes a grand gesture with hand (or finger) to allow you to cross.

Overly Courteous: Stops while you're still on your 100m approach towards a crossing. Holds up traffic forcing you to sprint even if you weren't planning to cross the road.

Many pedestrians would like to channel Dustin Hoffman's famous ad-lib line from the movie Midnight Cowboy where he slaps the bonnet of a car and screams at the driver, "Hey, I'm walking here”, but in fairness, many pedestrians could also use a good slapping.

There are so many variants on the "you go”, "no, you go”, "no you go, I'm not ready to cross yet” pedestrian crossing wave that drivers don't know what to do.

Pedestrians could help the situation if they made sure not to fall into one these categories:

The Snail: Walks briskly on to the crossing then slows down to an agonisingly slow crawl once on the white lines.

The Cow: These are wanderers. Often seen in high traffic areas near supermarkets, straggling one after the other in a continuous line with all the time in the world forcing drivers to turn off their engines or risk running out of petrol.

Evil Eye: Stands with one foot on the crossing giving cars the death stare. Maintains intense eye contact throughout the entire crossing process and takes photos of number plates.

Tuned Out Tech: Dawdling, on their mobile phone and no idea what's going on, where they are, or that you're fighting the urge to run them over.

From a driver or pedestrian viewpoint, which Coffs Coast crossing gives you cause for concern or just drives you crazy?

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  crossing pedestrian

Hey, I'm walking here . . .

Hey, I'm walking here . . .

Some drivers on the Coffs Coast see white stripes on a road as a pedestrian crossing, others see those stripes as a challenge for a game of chicken.

Sponsor puncture forces cycle challenge cancellation

CHALLENGE CANCELLED: NAB have pulled out as the major sponsor of the Coff Coast Cycle Challenge. As a result it has been cancelled this year.

This year's Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge has been cancelled.

Exciting times ahead for Woopi tourism

Emily Portsmouth, and Sam Newman are excited for the opening of the backpackers.

Doors are opening at Woopi Backpackers.

Acting GM on pool lease: 'process and its result is right'

UNDER PRESSURE: Supporters of the current pool management will rally outside of the Coffs Harbour City Council chambers on Thursday afternoon.

The council's acting GM types letter explaining pool lease decision

Local Partners

New pool lease causes major controversy

OUTRAGE and confusion have been felt after the announcement to hand over management of three public pools to an out-of-town contractor.

Exciting times ahead for Woopi tourism

Emily Portsmouth, and Sam Newman are excited for the opening of the backpackers.

Doors are opening at Woopi Backpackers.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Sausage sanga without the bread? Pete goes full paleo

IF there’s no bread or sauce, is it even a sausage sandwich? Pete Evans thinks so.

These hilarious Facebook posts will make you cringe

Entertainment

A series of dim-witted online posts will make you chuckle

Today Show denies Block of Cash giveaway is a ‘scam’

The Today show is coming to regional Queensland on Monday May 30. The crew, from left, Stevie Jacobs, Sylvia Jeffreys, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Richard Wilkins. Supplied by Channel 9.

Nine forced to deny that popular morning segment is a scam

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

Lucy breaks down as she reads the text message to Carl and the group.

“I’m curious to know if you enjoyed f***ing my husband."

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

What's on the big screen this week

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

RIDLEY Scott's new Alien film will make you jump.

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1 - 14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Peace, Privacy &amp; Serenity

33 Lyon Street, Repton 2454

House 4 2 2 $679,000

Nestled on a private 6072m2 setting in beautiful Repton is this architecturally designed, master built family home. Lovingly maintained, this property consists of...

&quot;Brand New Elevated Home&quot;

90 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Boasting quality inclusions throughout and extra special touches, this brand new home will not disappoint. The open plan design caters for families seeking space...

As New Condition, City Central Position

5B Frances Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $489,000

This immaculate 4 bedroom home offers the best of both worlds, being spacious inside, low maintenance outside and just 700m level walk to Coffs Harbour's CBD.

Opportunities like this do not come up very often!

7 Howard Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $439,000

Convenience underscores this prime site that is only moments from the central business district! Primed for redevelopment or with scope to renovate, there is...

Beachfront Lots available...

4 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Starting at...

ABSOLUTE BEACHFRONT LAND... With its stunning ocean views and its magical beachfront setting, Sapphire Beachfront Estate is one of the last affordable absolute...

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,950

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

What more could you want...

15 Kestrel Place, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $445,000

Located in beautiful Boambee East which is just a short 8 minute drive south of Coffs Harbour. Perfectly positioned at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. Features...

Town &amp; Country Living, North Facing Coastal Views

131 Johnsons Road, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 4 $785,000

Experience the open spaces with low maintenance of this unique the north facing, Sunny, cleared approx. 4 acres with rolling hills & coastal views. Complete total...

Stunning Home In Private Location

15 Carabeen Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 3 3 $749,000

What an eye catcher is this gorgeous near new home. Imposing and private from the street, the smart contrast of dark brick and weather board gives no hint of the...

Pressure relief in Budget for North Coast housing market

A North Coast accountant has taken an analytical look at the 2017 Federal Budget.

North Coast accountant assesses business benefits of Federal Budget

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Woolgoolga headland home set to break record

WAKE UP TO THIS: The views are something special from this Woolgoolga headland home

Luxury home hits the market hoping to set a new suburb record

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!