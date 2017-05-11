THERE'S a good reason the Beatles chose Abbey Rd and not Park Ave or Moonee St for their famous album cover stunt.

While some drivers on the Coffs Coast see white stripes on a road as a pedestrian crossing and cause for caution, others see those stripes as a challenge for a game of chicken. John, Paul George and Ringo would've been lucky to get to the other side at one of our crossings.

The Roads & Maritime Service rule book states: "You must share the road with pedestrians. Special markings on the road show where pedestrians have special rights. You must also give way to pedestrians - even if there is no marked pedestrian crossing - if there is any danger of colliding with them.”

Doesn't seem too complicated. Until you try walking across a West High St or Harbour Dr pedestrian crossing. It's then you'll quickly realise how few drivers play by the rules and that many fall into one of these categories.

Race Horse: Will not stop. Wears blinkers. Eyes straight ahead. Will pretend not to see you waiting at the crossing even if you are stark naked and on fire.

Eyeball Roller: Will stop begrudgingly. Will also let you know how inconvenient it is for them to stop.

Comedian: Slows down, speeds up, slows down then makes a grand gesture with hand (or finger) to allow you to cross.

Overly Courteous: Stops while you're still on your 100m approach towards a crossing. Holds up traffic forcing you to sprint even if you weren't planning to cross the road.

Many pedestrians would like to channel Dustin Hoffman's famous ad-lib line from the movie Midnight Cowboy where he slaps the bonnet of a car and screams at the driver, "Hey, I'm walking here”, but in fairness, many pedestrians could also use a good slapping.

There are so many variants on the "you go”, "no, you go”, "no you go, I'm not ready to cross yet” pedestrian crossing wave that drivers don't know what to do.

Pedestrians could help the situation if they made sure not to fall into one these categories:

The Snail: Walks briskly on to the crossing then slows down to an agonisingly slow crawl once on the white lines.

The Cow: These are wanderers. Often seen in high traffic areas near supermarkets, straggling one after the other in a continuous line with all the time in the world forcing drivers to turn off their engines or risk running out of petrol.

Evil Eye: Stands with one foot on the crossing giving cars the death stare. Maintains intense eye contact throughout the entire crossing process and takes photos of number plates.

Tuned Out Tech: Dawdling, on their mobile phone and no idea what's going on, where they are, or that you're fighting the urge to run them over.

From a driver or pedestrian viewpoint, which Coffs Coast crossing gives you cause for concern or just drives you crazy?