Hey, hey, have you seen this car monkeying around?

FIFTY years ago, the original Monkees car was parked in the yard of what is now Kingaroy's Star Tyre Power.

Half a decade later, a replica Monkees car parked in the same spot.

Kingaroy local Paul Adams was just eight years old when his parents took him to see the original Monkees car.

The band was a favourite of his growing up, and still holds a special place in his heart.

So special, that he dedicated the past six years of his life to creating an almost exact replica of the iconic car he saw in Kingaroy 50 years ago.

Mr Adams said the original car was in Australia after the rock band's television program wrapped up in 1968.

"Then one of their cars came to Australia and toured around for a number of years," he said.

"On June 13 and 14 back in 1969, one of the original Monkee cars was actually here in Kingaroy.

"It was right here on this block (Star Tyre Power's site) on display for all of the town to see."

Despite slight differences, when looking at The Monkees car Mr Adams has built you would think it was the same vehicle parked in the same spot as it was 50 years ago.

Paul Adams in his replica Monkees car. Madeline Grace

"I've been a fan for years and I'm really into cars," Mr Adams said.

"When I went to America a few years ago I actually got to drive around Detroit in one of the original Monkee cars. That was really special."

Mr Adams was a motor trimmer by trade, and he and his family have been restoring vintage cars for as long as he can remember.

He is also a member of a few national car clubs.

Mr Adams said he and his family went and saw the remaining members of their favourite rock band perform in Brisbane a few nights ago.

"We took the car down with us and it was used as a part of their promo," he said.

"I even got The Monkees to sign a picture for me. Which was very special because it was their last tour.

"We had the best time seeing them. I got to relive some of my favourite old music."

Mr Adams said the main difference between his car and the one that visited the region in 1969 two cars came down to the side of the road they were built to drive on.

The Monkees, being an American rock band, had their vehicle built to be driven on the right side of the road, which meant the driver's seat was on the left-hand side.

Mr Adams built his replica to be driven in Australia, with the driver's seat was on the right-hand side.