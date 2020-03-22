Hey Charger! You’re a beaut

WHEN it comes to great cars, there's no need to mess with perfection.

That's Rick Cooper's philosophy. And so it should be when you're the owner of a 1976 Chrysler Charger 770.

His pride and joy, which remains stock standard as it came off the showroom floor, is the subject of today's My Ride.

1. Are you a vintage/veteran/classic or latest model lover?

If it has wings or wheels and has good looks, I appreciate it.

2. What was your first car or motorbike?

My first car was a Morris Minor. It didn't last long. I blew the engine up trying to take a bunch of mates up Mt Macedon to see the snow. My first bike was a BSA Battam that didn't last long either.

The 1976 Chrysler Charger 770.

3. How much did it cost?

Not sure. It was a long time ago but the car couldn't have been much as money was tight back then. Just a cheapie. That's probably why it blew up.

4. What is your fondest memory of a car or drive you took in it?

A 1957 Vauxhall Victor with layback front seat. You could join it up with the rear seat and make a bed. It was great for camping and going to the drive-in movies. I loved that car. My brother was a first-year mechanic with a VW company and with some input from me, he rebuilt the engine. It was the sweetest engine. He went on to become a very good automotive engineer specialising in British sports cars.

5. What is your current special vehicle?

It's a 1976 Chrysler Charger 770.

6. What do you love about it?

The beautiful classic lines. And it's great to drive. It just floats along when cruising. It's also simple and easy to work on - not that it needs much. No fancy electronic computer gizmos: just plain and simple engineering. It does have electronic ignition, though.

7. How long have you had the car and where was it sourced?

I've owned it for seven years. I got it from an old friend who owned it since new.

8. Tell us about what's under the metal and are there any modifications?

Just the standard 245 with auto transmission - exactly as it came from the factory with the exception of a few replacement parts. It hasn't needed many. It just keeps going.

9. What makes your car so special?

It belonged to a very dear friend who unfortunately is no longer with us.

10. How often do you drive your car?

As often as possible. I do like to travel so it does get long spells just sitting waiting for me to take her for a spin.

11. Mostly pleasure and personal use or business?

Always a pleasure.

12. Does it have a name? How have you personalised it: for example, Personalised Plates, fluffy dice?

My friend named it "Wednesday" as only good cars are made in the middle of the week. Monday cars are no good as the workers are getting over the weekend; Friday cars are no good because the workers are getting ready for the weekend. The personalised plates are my friend's initials.

13. Do you work on your own car or get it maintained at a garage/by the manufacturer/specialists?

I alway do the work myself with help from friends who know more than I. There fortunately are many of them.

14. If you could buy any vehicle in the world, what would it be?

My dream car: a GMC Denali (luxury SUV) or anything older than me.