He won the Melbourne Cup, but can he win the Ballina Cup?

FORMER Melbourne Cup winning jockey Chris Munce will return to the region on Friday where he will attempt to win the Ballina Cup for the first time.

Munce, who became a trainer in 2015, will have five-year-old mare Smartypy in the $65,000 feature race.

He grew up at Casino and Lismore before a decorated racing career highlighted by his Melbourne Cup-winning ride on Jezabeel in 1998.

The 50-year-old only raced in the Ballina Cup once with a fifth-placed finish on the Bevan Laming-trained Desert Chill in 1994.

He returned to the Ballina Cup for the first time as a trainer in 2015 when he had Specific Choice which was ridden by international jockey Robbie Fradd finishing fourth.

This time jockey Larry Cassidy will have the ride on a horse which was a last start winner at Doomben in Brisbane where Munce is now based.

Cassidy rode it there in the $35,000 Class 6 (1350m) on Thursday after it had three wins and four placings in 2019.

It mostly runs on Queenslands tracks and was a disappointing 12th in the $160,000 Ramornie Handicap at Grafton last year.

Meanwhile, Ballina-based Julie Pratten will have eight-year-old mare I'll Miss You line up on Friday.

The daughter of Teranaba has won $180,625 in prizemoney, from 10 wins and nine placings.

She is yet to win over home track in seven outings and returned from a 12 week spell with a good seventh to Tivoli Street in the Ballina Cup Prelude at Murwillumbah.

Casino gelding Landmarks is another one to watch.

Landmarks has won nine times in 40 starts with four wins at Grafton, three at Casino, including the 2017 and 2018 Casino Cups, and twice at Lismore.