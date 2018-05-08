He's the man to listen to, he sees the most crashes

Coffs Harbour's hero tow truck driver Deon Atkins, who saved a woman's life on the Pacific Highway in January, today welcomed funding for the bypass.

Coffs Harbour's hero tow truck driver Deon Atkins, who saved a woman's life on the Pacific Highway in January, today welcomed funding for the bypass. Trevor Veale

COFFS Harbour's hero towie Deon Atkins has seen more crashes in Coffs Harbour than most on our congested 14km drag through the city centre.

Recognised for his lifesaving actions in reviving an unconscious motorist, Deon said the two main crash sites on the Pacific Highway through Coffs Harbour are at the Bray St traffic lights and at the Thompsons Rd intersection where he saved the woman in January.

"Thompsons Rd is one of the worst intersections in town, I've been to too many accidents at that intersection,” he said.

"The bypass I believe will take a lot of traffic off the highway through town, it will be a great thing when it happens but it makes me wonder about the local economy and if it will suffer with cars not coming through.

"It might reduce the number of accidents but it's very hard to say. Honestly, most accidents have locals involved.”

Deon last month received the Australian Transport Association's top honour for a truck driver.

In November 2007, retired Coffs smash repair owner Peter Dubois was also awarded a Commendation for Brave Conduct by the then Governor-General Quentin Bryce for pulling a man from a burning car on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour.